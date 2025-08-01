2025 Arkansas Rice is Nice Cooking Contest Winners Announced

Little Rock - Brody Cupples, 18, of Nashville (Howard County) and Nate Bucci, 16, of London (Pope County) were the winners of the 2025 Arkansas Farm Bureau Rice is Nice Cooking Contest hosted at the state fairgrounds on July 24.

Cupples’ Mexican Beef and Rice Skillet won the “Main Dish” category while Bucci’s Cheesy Sicilian Arancini won the “Party Idea” category.

“The Mexican Beef and Rice Skillet is great, fast and easy for a family meal,” said Cupples.

Cupples is a member of Howard County 4-H and the son of Amy Reed.

“I like the multiple textures of the recipe,” said Bucci. “I would be happy to serve these at a party.”

Bucci is a member of Pope County 4-H and the son of Keri Bucci.

Additional finalists in the “Main Dish” category include 15-year-old Meghan Rickards of Greenbrier, second place; and 15-year-old Maggie Hutton of Jonesboro, third place.

Other finalists in the “Party Idea” category include 18-year-old Ellie Ferren of Searcy, second place; and 14-year-old Braylei Griffin of Farmington, third place.

Six contestants were selected from winners of local Rice is Nice contests hosted by county Farm Bureau organizations. Each contestant was required to send in a copy of their recipe, a brief summary on why they chose the dish and a video of them preparing it.

At the statewide contest the contestants prepared their dish and served a panel of three judges who tasted the dish and reviewed each submission.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization with more than 180,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

Brody Cupples presenting his Mexican Beef and Rice Skillet, which was the winning “Main Dish” at the Rice is Nice Cooking Contest put on by Arkansas Farm Bureau.

Nate Bucci presenting his Cheesy Sicilian Arancini, which was the winning “Party Idea” at the Rice is Nice Cooking Contest put on by Arkansas Farm Bureau.

