Farm Bill 2.0, Wildfire Suppression Kit Applications Open and Much More

House Ag Committee Chair G.T. Thompson says “farm bill 2.0” is in motion, even with Congress on recess. We break down the latest reporting from AgriPulse and what it means for funding priorities like conservation, SNAP and rural broadband. We also highlight how the Arkansas Department of Agriculture is supporting wildfire response across the state with 75 new wildfire suppression kits available for rural volunteer fire departments. Listen to all the news that matters to Arkansas farmers.

