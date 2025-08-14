August WASDE Implications, EPA Releases New DEF Regulations and Much More

In this episode, we cover new EPA guidance aimed at preventing sudden diesel power losses that could save farmers millions and USDA’s August WASDE report with record corn projections and tight margins ahead. We also take a look at USDA reorganization proposal that would move key offices into regional hubs and how Brazil’s surging sorghum production is reshaping global markets.

