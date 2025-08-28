Spring Weather's Impact on Yield, Mississippi River Levels Drop at Harvest and Much More

On this week’s Arkansas AgCast, we cover challenges facing Mid-South farmers. We start with the Mississippi River, where current low water levels could again disrupt barge traffic, raising transportation costs, and widening basis levels that cut into farm income. Next, we look at how extreme weather last spring is impacting yields during harvest, with rice producers facing some of the steepest declines in decades.



We also cover comments from USDA Deputy Secretary Stephen Vaden, hinting at possible short-term relief for farmers until new safety net programs take effect. Finally, we provide the latest update on the New World screwworm, as U.S. officials confirm the first travel-related human case and expand surveillance to protect livestock.



