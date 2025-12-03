Tyler Davis Earns Farm Bureau Leadership Award

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Tyler Davis of Ashdown is the 2025 recipient of the Stanley E. Reed Leadership Award from the Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation. Davis accepted the award Dec. 3 during the organization’s 91st annual conference at the Hot Springs Convention Center. Arkansas Farm Bureau President Dan Wright and Charlene Reed, wife of ArFB’s late president, presented the award.

Davis is a multi-generation Farm Bureau member and, in 2018, was elected the youngest president of Little River County Farm Bureau history. Tyler was a member of the LeadAR class 19 and was named Little River County Citizen of the Year in 2021. Gov. Asa Hutchinson appointed Davis to the Arkansas Livestock and Poultry Commission in 2019.

Davis was elected Justice of the Peace in 2020 for Little River County. He serves as the treasurer and commissioner of the Little River Intermodal Authority. He was influential and helping start the Ashdown Community Foundation, which has raised more than $1 million to perform community development projects and revitalize downtown Ashdown.

Davis a husband, father of four, and operates a registered Charolais and commercial cattle farm along with his family in Little River County.

“To receive this award, built on the legacy of Stanley Reed, is an incredible honor for me and my family,” said Tyler Davis. “This recognition renews my commitment to serving our community.”

The Stanley E. Reed Leadership Award was established in 2011 to honor the memory of the man who was president of Arkansas Farm Bureau from 2003-2008. It is awarded to an active member, 36 to 45 years of age, for outstanding leadership within their county Farm Bureau and community. It is intended to honor a county leader who has demonstrated the leadership qualities that were evident in Stanley Reed’s life and will help lead Farm Bureau into the future.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization with more than 160,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

Steve Eddington

(501) 912-6559

Steve.Eddiington@arfb.com

Jason Brown

(501) 891-1475

Jason.Brown@arfb.com