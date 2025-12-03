Arkansas Farm Bureau’s Wright Highlights Progress, Challenges at 91st State Convention

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Arkansas Farm Bureau President Dan Wright, a poultry producer from Waldron, delivered a message of resilience and determination to members Wednesday during the organization’s 91st annual state convention. He outlined major organizational accomplishments from the past year, pressing challenges facing agriculture, and priorities for the road ahead.

Wright acknowledged what he called an “agricultural crisis” affecting row crops, specialty crops, and forestry. Low commodity prices, oversupply, and skyrocketing input costs have squeezed margins. “The cost of production is out of control,” Wright said, noting that even USDA officials recognize the severity of the issue.

Trade remains a critical concern for farmers and ranchers. Wright reported encouraging signs, including a new three-year agreement for significant soybean purchases and recent deals with Malaysia and Cambodia. Potential agreements with Thailand and Vietnam could further improve markets. Still, enforcement of existing trade rules is essential, particularly for specialty crop growers competing against low-cost Mexican imports.

On the livestock side, Wright explained the practical reasons behind beef imports but warned that recent policy decisions have disrupted markets. He cited the administration’s move to increase Argentina’s beef quota, which caused cattle futures to drop 8 percent without lowering retail prices.

“Decisions like that can move the markets in ways that hurt our cattlemen here at home,” Wright said.

Wright highlighted the strength of Farm Bureau’s grassroots network and the impact of member engagement. He pointed to the success of Farmer Day at the Capitol, where nearly 200 members traveled to Little Rock to advocate for agriculture. “When that many farmers show up, it sends a message louder than any speech ever could,” Wright noted that Arkansas Farm Bureau members contacted lawmakers more than 2,000 times during the legislative session, helping ensure the voice of agriculture producers was heard.

He also highlighted the launch of the Arkansas Farm Bureau AgPAC, which provides the organization new influence in supporting candidates aligned with agricultural interests.

“Legislators noticed,” Wright said. “It opened doors for conversations and partnerships that will benefit our members for years to come.”

Another milestone was the growth of Farm Bureau Health Plans of Arkansas, offering members a dependable health care option. Wright said momentum is building as more Arkansans recognize the program’s value.

He also spotlighted progress on risk management tools for poultry growers, designed to help contract producers manage extreme utility costs during severe weather. “This idea came from growers within our ArFB family,” Wright said. “We’re closer than ever to making this a reality.”

The inaugural Arkansas Farm Trail was another success, connecting families with local farms and strengthening relationships between consumers and producers. Wright praised the Commodity Affairs team for leading the effort.

Other highlights included the transition to Arkansas Farm Bureau Insurance Company, ensuring greater stability through its partnership with Southern Farm Bureau Casualty, and the launch of two new initiatives: a Disaster Relief Working Group for rapid response after natural disasters and an Ag-Connect Committee to engage Arkansans unfamiliar with Farm Bureau’s mission.

Through its foundations, Farm Bureau invested more than $79,000 in community grants and $94,000 in scholarships for students pursuing agriculture degrees, with plans to expand support to vocational programs next year.

Wright outlined priorities for the coming year: securing financial aid for crop farmers, working with the administration on planned payments, building coalitions through American Farm Bureau, and pursuing new trade opportunities. “We’ll explore every possibility,” he said, even hinting at potential markets in unexpected places.

Closing on a note of faith and perseverance, Wright quoted James 1:12: “Blessed is the one who perseveres under trial, because when they have stood the test, they will receive the crown of life.” He urged members to see adversity as a catalyst for growth. “Adversity doesn’t weaken Farm Bureau. Adversity makes us better. We learn. We adapt. We grow. And above all, we stand together.”

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization of more than 160,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.