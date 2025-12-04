Arkansas Farm Bureau Honors Graduates of Inaugural Agriculture Grassroots Leadership Class

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Arkansas Farm Bureau recently gradated the inaugural class of the Arkansas Grassroots Leadership (AG Leaders) program included 27 graduates who were recognized on Dec. 3 during the 91st Annual Arkansas Farm Bureau Convention in Hot Springs.

AG Leaders is a two-year leadership development program designed to grow and strengthen the next generation of Farm Bureau leaders. The AG Leaders program identifies, trains and connects emerging leaders across the state, equipping them with the skills and relationships needed to strengthen county, state and national Farm Bureau organizations.

Participants in the inaugural class have completed a comprehensive training and curriculum including regional meetings, leadership workshops and exposure to state and national agricultural policy. Through this experience, graduates gained a deeper understanding of Farm Bureau’s mission and the vital role of advocacy, community engagement and collaboration in advancing Arkansas agriculture.

“The future of agriculture and Farm Bureau depends on well-equipped leaders,” said Jennifer Craig, Arkansas Farm Bureau’s director of leadership development. “We could not be prouder of our inaugural class of graduates, and we know they will be essential in carrying our industry and organization into the future.”

Graduates from the program are listed below. You will find photos of each graduate by clicking on their name.



Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization of more than 160,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.