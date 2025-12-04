Arkansas Farm Bureau Honors Women Leaders

(From left) State Women's Leadership Vice Chair Sara Beth Johnson, Danielle Rudolph, Kelsey Prothro & State Women's Leadership Chair Nita Cooper.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – The Women’s Leadership Committee from Madison County Farm Bureau is the Outstanding County Women’s Program award winner for 2025. The group was recognized Dec. 4 during Arkansas Farm Bureau’s 91st Annual Conference at the Hot Springs Convention Center. Committee Chair Danielle Rudolph accepted the award.

“I’m incredibly proud of our committee and the work that was recognized at the convention again this year,” Rudolph said. “As we head into a new year, the dedication we have to serving our community continues to shine through in everything our county women’s committee takes on.”

Each year, Arkansas Farm Bureau honors the county Women’s Leadership Committee that exhibits exemplary support of its county organization, activities and goals. These committees are a vital part of the county Farm Bureau organizations as they plan and implement programs and activities that are an important part of Farm Bureau’s mission. They conduct community-based activities and programs involving Ag in the Classroom, farm tours, commodity promotion, safety, health, agricultural policy and more.

Throughout the year, members of the Madison County committee were committed to educating students in their county about agriculture. The members visited local schools, implemented an adult education program and hosted its first “Coffee & Commodities” event at a local feed store.

Sue Billiot of Sharp County Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee received the Arkansas Farm Bureau Women’s Diamond Award, which honors a county Farm Bureau leader whose volunteer efforts are above and beyond the norm.

Billiot served six years on the State Women’s Leadership Committee, serving two years as a committee member, two years as vice chair and two years as chair. After completing her term as chair, she was elected to the AFBF Women’s Leadership Committee as a Southern Region Representative and served in that role for two years.

“This award reflects our entire committee’s commitment to promoting agriculture and helping our community understand the essential role farms play in everyday life,” Billiot said. “As we move into a new year, I’m grateful for the opportunity to keep sharing that message. It's at the heart of what Farm Bureau stands for.”

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization of more than 160,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

