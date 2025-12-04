Arkansas Governor Addresses Arkansas Farm Bureau Members

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders addressed the 91st Annual Arkansas Farm Bureau Convention on Dec. 4 at the Hot Springs Convention Center. During her remarks, the governor praised Arkansas farmers, ranchers, and foresters for their resilience and contributions to feeding the state and nation. She acknowledged the hardships farmers face from falling crop prices, lawsuits, and international pressures. Despite these challenges, she highlighted the generosity of the agriculture community, such as rice farmers donating hundreds of thousands of pounds of food to families in need. Gov. Sanders emphasized her administration’s efforts to support agriculture, including tax exemptions for disaster relief and programs connecting farms to schools. She closed by reaffirming her pride in Arkansas’ agricultural heritage and her commitment to standing with farmers through ongoing struggles.