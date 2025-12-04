Washington County Competitor Named Discussion Meet Winner

(From left) Arkansas YF&R State Vice Chair Justin Story, Cheyenne Holliday and YF&R State Chair Stewart Warner.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Cheyanne Holliday of Washington County won the Young Farmers & Ranchers Discussion Meet Dec. 4 at the Arkansas Farm Bureau 91st Annual Convention in Hot Springs. Holliday advances to compete in January at the American Farm Bureau Federation Convention in Anaheim.

The discussion meet allows young farm leaders to demonstrate problem-solving and verbal presentation skills while sharing their views on agriculture issues. There were 14 competitors in the discussion meet. Holliday won $7,000 courtesy of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Co.

Holliday is an agriculture teacher and FFA advisor at Lincoln High School in Lincoln. She lives on her generational family farm where they raise poultry and beef cattle. She and her husband Cody have two children, Clay and Clancie.

“The agriculture industry will always face challenges and struggles, but it is how we face those challenges that make all the difference. The YF&R Discussion Meet is an incredible opportunity for young farmers and ranchers to exchange ideas and tackle issues together with the goal of finding responsible and effective solutions.” said Holliday. “Representing Arkansas is a true honor, and I’m grateful for the chance to carry our perspective forward to the national stage. I am grateful for the opportunity to help solve problems for the great farmers of our state.”

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization of more than 160,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

