White Named Top Farm Bureau County in 2025

(From left) White Co. Farm Bureau President Michael Taylor, ArFB President Dan Wright & White Co. Farm Bureau Agency Manager John Brumfield.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – White County is the state’s top county Farm Bureau organization for 2025. Arkansas Farm Bureau President Dan Wright and Vice President Mike Freeze presented the organization’s President’s Award to White County Farm Bureau President Michael Taylor on Dec. 4 at the 91st Annual Arkansas Farm Bureau Convention at the Hot Springs Convention Center.

“Receiving the President’s Award is a tremendous honor, and our members have worked tirelessly to bring this recognition back to our county,” said Taylor. “Our success comes from a group of dedicated people who are committed to moving agriculture forward. As we begin a new year, this award is a shared achievement for everyone in White County.”

The President’s Award is the top award in the LEAD program, recognizing counties all over the state for their work in promoting agriculture and educating the public on the importance farmers and ranchers play in life.

Madison County earned the Membership Retention Award. This award goes to the county with the highest membership retention percentage in the state. Madison County Farm Bureau Vice President Brock Miller received the award.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization of more than 160,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

