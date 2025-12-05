Arkansas Farm Bureau Selects Leaders, Sets Policy

HOT SPRINGS, Ark., Dec. 5 – Dan Wright of Waldron was re-elected Friday as Arkansas Farm Bureau’s president and Magen Allen of Bismarck was elected as the new vice president for the agriculture advocacy organization. Both were elected during Farm Bureau’s state convention at the Hot Springs Convention Center.

Board action later resulted in the election of Terry Dabbs of Stuttgart as secretary/treasurer, his third term in that role. A row crop farmer, Dabbs has served on the ArFB Board of Directors since 2004. He grows rice, soybeans, wheat, oats and corn. He and his wife, Lori, have one son, four daughters and 10 grandchildren.

Voting delegates also re-elected seven board members to two-year terms. They are Sherry Felts, Joiner; Bob Shofner, Centerton; Jon Carroll, Moro; Joe Thrash, Houston; Terry Laster, Strong; Chase Groves, Garland City; and Jack Evans of Lonoke.

Wright, 65, was selected for his third term as president. He has served 12 years on the organization’s state board, including four years as secretary/treasurer. Wright is a poultry and hay producer. He and his wife, Belinda, have two grown children, Dustin and Megan, and six grandchildren.

“I’m honored by the confidence our members have shown in me to lead our organization into the next chapter of advocacy, education and outreach for Arkansas’ agriculture and rural communities,” Wright said. “Now more than ever, it’s vital that we recognize and celebrate the dedication of the farmers and ranchers who work tirelessly to feed families around the world.

Allen, 44, begins her first term as vice president and is the first female to serve as an officer of ArFB. She has served on the ArFB state board of directors since 2022. Allen and her family operate JA Farms, a 2,000-acre diversified cattle and hay operation that claimed the title of Arkansas Farm Family of the Year in 2023. JA Farms also encompasses a feed business, trucking company and retail farm store. Magen and her husband Jeremy have four children: Lane, Brody, Evelyn and Eli.

“I’m sincerely grateful to our members for their trust to serve as a leader for this organization,” Allen said. “I look forward to working with our president and state board as we work to strengthen and support Arkansas agriculture and its rural communities.”

Voting delegates also addressed a range of state and federal policy issues, including transportation and infrastructure, energy, labor, school food programs, nutrient management plans, and private property rights. Delegates also approved policy supporting an insurance plan for poultry producers, youth leadership programs, and addressing labor issues.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization of more than 160,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

# # #

Steve Eddington

(501) 228-1383

Steve.Eddington@arfb.com

Jason Brown

(501) 891-1475

Jason.Brown@arfb.com