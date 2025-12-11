Farmer Bridge Payment Program Details, USDA Changes to Safety Net and Much More

This week’s Arkansas AgCast covers several stories affecting farmers across the state. We start with Tyson Foods’ decision to halt poultry contracts in the Illinois River watershed unless Oklahoma shifts its legal approach in a long-running lawsuit. We also break down USDA’s new $12 billion bridge payment package to help producers manage tight margins heading into 2026, plus its $700 million investment in regenerative agriculture through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program and Conservation Stewardship Program. Finally, we highlight upcoming changes to crop insurance meant to streamline requirements and expand support for beginning farmers.