The Smiths of Howard County Named Arkansas Farm Family of the Year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Jared and Cathren Smith of Dierks were named today as the 2025 Arkansas Farm Family of the Year. The Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program has helped to recognize outstanding farm families throughout the state since 1947. The Smiths have been farming in Howard County for 17 years.

The Smith’s farm spans 250 acres, with eight poultry houses and a cow-calf operation. They have two children, Cooper and Clara, who are active in the daily farm operations. Both children are active in FFA.

“Farming is at the heart of who we are, and we’re proud of the role our work plays in sustaining our community and feeding families far beyond Arkansas,” said Jared Smith. “Being named Farm Family of the Year is an honor we don’t take lightly. We’re thankful for this recognition and honored to showcase the strength of agriculture in our state.”

Selection criteria for the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year includes efficiency of production, conservation of energy and resources, leadership in agricultural and community affairs, home and farm improvement and home and farm management. The Farm Family of the Year program’s objective is to recognize farmers excelling at production, education and giving back to their communities.

As Arkansas Farm Family of the Year, the Smiths will compete with nine other state winners in the Sunbelt Ag Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year program in Moultrie, Ga.

Now in its 78th year, the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year is one of the longest-running farm family recognition programs in the United States. It begins with selection of the top farm family in each county. Then, eight district Farm Families of the Year are selected.

The Smiths are the West Central District Farm Family of the Year. Other district winners were:

East Central District : the Mitchell family of Des Arc (Prairie County)

: the Mitchell family of Des Arc (Prairie County) North Central District : the Henley family of Evening Shade (Sharp County)

: the Henley family of Evening Shade (Sharp County) Northeast District : the Dilldine family of Blytheville (Mississippi County)

: the Dilldine family of Blytheville (Mississippi County) Northwest District : the Spears family of Fayetteville (Washington County)

: the Spears family of Fayetteville (Washington County) Southeast District : the Hoover family of Monticello (Drew County)

: the Hoover family of Monticello (Drew County) Southwest District : the Lockeby family of Ashdown (Little River County)

: the Lockeby family of Ashdown (Little River County) Western District: the Staton family of Magazine (Logan County)

Arkansas Farm Bureau, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas and Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas sponsor the program. The Arkansas Agriculture Department, Arkansas Department of Career Education, the Arkansas Press Association, the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture, USDA’s Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service and Rural Development provide additional program support.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization of more than 160,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

