Arkansas Farm Bureau Hires Brown, Stamps and Wilson

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 22 — Arkansas Farm Bureau announces the hiring of Becky Brown, Coby Wilson and Addie Stamps. Brown will serve on the administration team, and Wilson and Stamps will serve in the Commodity and Regulatory Affairs Department.

Brown will serve as director of Farm Bureau Health Plans of Arkansas. She will coordinate growth and development for the benefit plans offered by Farm Bureau Health Plans of Arkansas. Brown brings decades of experience in health insurance and account management, including more than 30 years with Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield. She holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational management with an emphasis in healthcare management from John Brown University and maintains Arkansas insurance licenses in life, health, property and casualty.

Addie Stamps and Coby Wilson will serve as directors of commodity activities and economics.

Stamps will support the equine, beef and dairy commodity divisions, providing economic research and policy analysis. She brings a strong background in animal science, livestock production and extension education with experience in research and outreach. Stamps earned a master’s degree in animal science with an emphasis in ruminant nutrition and a bachelor’s degree in agriculture business and animal science.

Wilson will support the small ruminant, swine and poultry commodity divisions, working with members and commodity divisions on policy development, economic analysis, research and issue advocacy. He brings experience in commodity merchandising, agricultural communications and public policy with a background working in grain and feed markets, cattle management and legislative affairs. Wilson holds a master’s degree in marketing and a bachelor’s degree in animal science.

“The addition of these team members reflects our continued commitment to serving Arkansas farmers and ranchers,” said Jarrod Yates, executive vice president of the Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation. “Each of these individuals brings valuable experience to strengthen our organization and the work we do on behalf of agriculture across the state.”

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization with more than 160,000 member families across the state, working to improve farm and rural life.

# # #





Steve Eddington

(501) 228-1383

Steve.Eddington@arfb.com

Jason Brown

(501) 891-1475

Jason.Brown@arfb.com