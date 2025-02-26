Arkansas Farm Bureau Hosts Farmers Day at the Capitol

Farmers and ranchers traveled from across the state to join in the legislative process

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 26 – Arkansas Farm Bureau (ArFB) hosted its bi-annual Farmers Day at the Capitol event on Feb. 24 and 25 to take part in the legislative process and engage with elected officials. The two-day event, which was attended by more than 150 farmers and ranchers, gave ArFB members the opportunity to discuss challenges and opportunities for the state’s largest industry, agriculture.

Farmers in attendance had the opportunity to hear from Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge, President Pro TemporeBart Hester, Speaker of the House Brian Evans, Sen. Ronald Caldwell, Rep. Jeremiah Moore and others as part of the event. Both chambers also recognized farmers and ranchers with resolutions, acknowledging their contributions to the state’s economy.

“This event allows policymakers to hear directly from farmers and ranchers,” said ArFB President Dan Wright. “Our industry is at a crossroads, facing challenges that are pushing some farmers to the edge financially. We’re counting on our elected officials to step up for rural Arkansas and the families who grow our food, fiber and fuel.”

Among the topics discussed were farm tax exemptions, recurring budget support for the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture, right-to-farm issues, extending grant opportunities for rural counties, liability protection for poultry growers, telemedicine for veterinarians and other important related issues.

High-resolution photos of the event, including individual names and home counties, are available for download here.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization with more than 180,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

