Arkansas AgCast Live from the Arkansas Grown Conference

On this episode, we traveled to Hot Springs to visit the Arkansas Grown Conference. The three-day event is filled with education and promotion of local foods and agritourism. We sat down with Jessica Chapman, farm-to-school coordinator for the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, to learn more about how farmers are getting the commodities they produce into Arkansas school cafeterias. We also cover news from around the industry, and you can get it here on the state’s only weekly ag news program.