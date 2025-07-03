4th of July Cookout Costs, Adjusted Planted Acres and Much More

On this episode of the Arkansas AgCast, we cover key USDA reports impacting producers and consumers alike. We start with the latest Cattle on Feed report, which shows declines in marketings and placements, pointing to tighter beef supplies and continued high prices. We also break down the cost of a Fourth of July cookout, with Arkansas shoppers projected to spend just under $70 to feed 10 people this year.We also share updates on federal disaster assistance, including the upcoming signup for the Supplemental Disaster Relief Program. And finally, we dive into the June Acreage Report, highlighting reduced rice and cotton acres in Arkansas and shifting trends across key crops.