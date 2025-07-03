Arkansas Farm Bureau applauds Congressional action updating agriculture programs

Arkansas Farm Bureau President Dan Wright commented on the Congressional action updating agriculture programs.

“Without the passage of a new farm bill, farmers and ranchers across the country have been left in limbo. The members of Arkansas’s Congressional delegation worked to include several key agriculture provisions in the reconciliation package, also known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. These provisions are desperately needed to ensure farmers and ranchers are able to continue providing food and fiber for our country.

“Sen. John Boozman’s leadership of the Senate Ag Committee was critical in the negotiation process to ensure agriculture and rural America were included in this package. While these efforts are movement in the right direction, our nation’s farm economy is experiencing a historical downturn. Food security is national security.

“These recently passed provisions will provide much-needed relief. We will continue working toward a new farm bill or legislation that provides long-term stability to our farm economy.”