Meet Jacob and Callie Feather! The Feathers are one of three finalists for the YF&R Achievement Award. Jacob is a third-generation farmer and Callie is a nurse practitioner. The Feathers have a diverse row-crop operation on 1,450 acres. They also recently started a pecan orchard. Jacob and Callie have four sons, with their newest farmhand having arrived in May. Watch to learn more about their farm and family!