2025 YF&R Excellence in Agriculture Award Finalists | The Moix Family

Meet Garrett and Mallory Moix, who are among three finalists for the YF&R Excellence in Agriculture Award. The Moix family has a Bermuda grass hay farm and run a 130-head cow-calf operation. Garret is immersed in the agriculture industry and Mallory works off the farm as a pediatric occupational therapist. They have three daughters whom they love to include in their farming adventures. Watch to learn more about the Moix family and their farm.