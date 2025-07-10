Ag Updates from the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” a Poultry Insurance Pilot Program and Much More

On this episode of the Arkansas AgCast, we break down the USDA’s new National Farm Security Action Plan, which is an effort to limit foreign ownership of U.S. farmland and protect national food security. We also highlight major agriculture wins in the newly signed “One Big Beautiful Bill,” including stronger safety nets for farmers, expanded crop insurance and the creation of a first-ever poultry insurance pilot program. Plus, the latest on USDA’s response to the growing New World screwworm threat along the southern border.