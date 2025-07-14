2025 YF&R Achievement Award Finalists | The Gustafsons

Meet Clay and Chalet Gustafson of Bee Branch! Clay is one of three finalists for the YF&R Achievement Award. The Gustafson’s have six broiler houses alongside a cow-calf and custom stocker calf operation. Clay also owns a custom litter and spreading business, while growing hay for their operation and Chalet works off the farm as a nurse. The Gustafsons have one daughter who loves the farm and are expecting another farm hand this fall. Watch to learn more about their farm and growing family!