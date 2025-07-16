2025 YF&R Excellence in Agriculture Award Finalists | The Rudolph Family

Meet Tye and Danielle Rudolph of Huntsville! Danielle is one among three finalists for the YF&R Excellence in Agriculture Award. Danielle is a first-generation farmer and works as a certified nursing assistant and paraprofessional. The Rudolph family began farming with leased property and a small cattle herd and have grown to own a cow-calf operation with the addition of a small flock of hair sheep. Farming with their daughter, Tye and Danielle have hopes to increase their regenerative farm practices in the future. Watch to learn more about the Rudolph family and their farm.