2025 Top Young Farmers & Ranchers Recognized

ROGERS, Ark. – Dalton and Skiver Dilldine of Blytheville (Mississippi County) and Reed Kelley of Saltillo (Faulkner County) earned the top Young Farmers & Ranchers awards Thursdayduring Arkansas Farm Bureau’s annual Officers & Leaders Conference at the Rogers Convention Center. The awards honor young farmers and ranchers ages 18-35 for the general excellence of their operations and their hard work and innovation.

With the YF&R Achievement Award, the Dilldines received a $35,000 prize and a trip to the 2026 American Farm Bureau Convention in Anaheim, Calif. to compete for the national award. The Achievement Award recognizes young farmers and ranchers in Arkansas who have excelled in their farming/ranching operations and exhibited outstanding leadership abilities. The award is designed for an individual or couple involved in full-time production agriculture with a majority of their income subject to normal production risks. The Achievement Award is sponsored by the Southern Farm Bureau Casualty Company.

The Dilldines grow soybeans, cotton, corn, rice and wheat on almost 6,000 acres. In addition to the farm, the couple operates a commercial grain facility. The Dilldines are passionate about integrating new technology to increase efficiency. As leaders, they are excited to continue expanding their operation and carry-on the multi-generational, 99-year operation. They welcomed their first child, Daphne, in June.

Kelley received the YF&R Excellence in Agriculture Award, which recognizes the accomplishments of individuals or couples who earn the majority of their income through off-farm efforts, but who are involved in farming and Arkansas Farm Bureau. Finalists wereevaluated on their understanding of agricultural issues, as well as leadership, achievements and involvement in Arkansas Farm Bureau and other organizations. The Excellence in Agriculture Award is sponsored by Arkansas Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company.

As winner of the Excellence in Agriculture Award, Kelley received an $11,000 prize and a trip to the 2026 American Farm Bureau Convention to compete for the national award.

Reed and his wife, Sarah, own Big and Rich Cattle Company. Started as a cow-calf operation, they have since transitioned to focus on marketing wholesale beef to consumers. The couple has recently made strides to increase genetic quality and acreage and look forward to growing the farm. Reed is an agriculture teacher at Conway High School and Sarah is going into her eleventh year as a nurse. They have two children, Evie and Grant, who they love to include on the farm.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization with more than 180,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

