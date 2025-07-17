Recorded Live from the Officers & Leaders Conference

This week’s Arkansas AgCast comes to you live from the 77th Annual Arkansas Farm Bureau Officers and Leaders Conference in Rogers. In today’s episode, we have updates on the New World screwworm fly issues in Central America and Mexico. We also take a look at Arkansas’s investment in local fairs and livestock shows, with more than $1.4 million awarded through the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Fair Funding Program.Plus, we sit down with keynote speaker Carey Portell, a nationally recognized author and inspirational speaker, to talk about the power of agriculture in her journey.