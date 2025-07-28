Recipients of Arkansas Farm Bureau Scholarships Announced

The Arkansas Farm Bureau Scholarship Foundation Committee has named the 13 recipients for the 2025-26 school year.

Scholarship recipients are Arkansas residents, members of a Farm Bureau family and enrolled as juniors or seniors in pursuit of an agriculture-related degree at a state-accredited university.

The scholarship recipients are:

Julia DeSalvo of Morrilton, Southern Arkansas University

The scholarships are based on financial need, academic achievement, career plans, character and leadership potential. The Troy Buck Scholarship is awarded in honor of Troy Buck of Amity, who spent 50 years in the Vocational Education System as an agriculture instructor and was a member of the Arkansas Farm Bureau Board of Directors for 14 years. The Leo Sutterfield Scholarship in honor of the late Leo Sutterfield of Mountain View. Sutterfield was a cattle rancher, banker and a member of the Arkansas Farm Bureau Board of Directors for 15 years.

The scholarship recipients will receive installments of $3,500 per semester for the 2025-26 academic year. Collectively, these students will be awarded more than $90,000.

“The future of Arkansas agriculture depends on the young people preparing to lead it,” said Arkansas Farm Bureau President Dan Wright. “By supporting students who are pursuing ag-related degrees, we’re strengthening our rural communities and ensuring that agriculture remains a vital part of our state’s economy and way of life.”

Arkansas Farm Bureau and county Farm Bureau organizations have awarded over $1 million to assist more than 2,000 youth with college expenses. In addition to the Foundation scholarships, the organization annually awards the Romeo E. Short scholarship to students enrolled in the Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences at the University of Arkansas and the Marvin Vines Memorial scholarship to a broadcast journalism student at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro. Many county Farm Bureaus also award scholarships to students in their communities.