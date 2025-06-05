Bipartisan Action on H-2A Wage Rates, USDA’s Proposed 2026 Budget and Much More

On this episode of Arkansas AgCast, we break down the Trump administration’s proposed USDA budget for fiscal year 2026, which includes significant funding cuts across conservation, nutrition and rural development programs. We also highlight a bipartisan effort led by Rep. Rick Crawford to freeze wages for H-2A guest workers, citing concerns over rising costs for American farmers. Arkansas specialty crop producers should tune in for details on a newly opened grant opportunity. Plus, we have new research from the University of Arkansas showing that large-scale solar projects currently occupy just 0.2% of the state’s farmland, though more installations are on the horizon.