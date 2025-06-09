2025 District Farm Families of the Year Announced

LITTLE ROCK – The 78th annual Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program has announced its eight district farm families, encompassing the breadth of Arkansas agriculture, the state’s largest industry.

Judges will visit these farms to determine the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year, who will be announced Dec. 12.

The District Farm Families of the Year are:

East Central District: the Mitchell family of Des Arc (Prairie County) – Brothers Drew (Audrey) and Luke (Elise) Mitchell have been farming for 10 years. They grow rice, corn and soybeans on nearly 4,000 acres. Drew and Audrey have four children: Baylor, Anniston, Rivia and Laken. Luke and Elise have one child: Lyndon.

North Central District: the Henley family of Evening Shade (Sharp County) – Bryan and Mary Ellen Henley have been farming for 20 years. They raise cattle and grow hay on more than 500 acres. They have two children: Audra and Addley.

Northeast District: the Dilldine family of Blytheville (Mississippi County) – Dalton and Skiver Dilldine operate Dilldine Farms, marking 99 years of the family’s multi-generational operation. They grow cotton, soybeans, rice and corn on nearly 6,000 acres. They have one child: Daphne.

Northwest District: the Spears family of Fayetteville (Washington County) – Randy and Dawna Spears have been farming for 45 years, with the help of their adult children. The raise cattle and sell direct-to-consumer beef, and grow silage and hay on more than 1,000 acres.

Southeast District: the Hoover family of Monticello (Drew County) – Charles and Carolyn Hoover have been farming for 49 years. They raise cattle and grow hay on more than 900 acres, along with operating a logging business. They have two adult children who assist with the farm.

Southwest District: the Lockeby family of Ashdown (Little River County) – Shane & Kim Lockeby have been farming for nine years alongside their adult children and spouses. In addition to raising poultry, they grow hay and pecans on more than 600 acres.

West Central District: the Smith family of Dierks (Howard County) – Jared and Cathren Smith have been farming for 17 years. They raise cattle and poultry on nearly 250 acres. They have two children: Cooper and Clara.

Western District: the Staton family of Magazine (Logan County) – Bruce and Laura Staton have been farming for 53 years with the help of their two adult children. They raise cattle and grow hay on more than 1,000 acres.

Beginning with the selection of top farm families in each county, the Farm Family of the Year program comes to a close in December with the selection of the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year. The Arkansas Farm Family will go on to represent the state at the Sunbelt Ag Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year competition. Arkansas has three Southeast Farmer of the Year winners, Brian and Nan Kirksey (Clark County), 2008; Wildy Family Farms (Mississippi County), 2016; and the Cobb, Lyerly and Owen Family/Partnership (Craighead County), 2023.

Families are judged on farm production, efficiency, management, family life and rural/community leadership.

Sponsors of the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program are Arkansas Farm Bureau, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas and the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas. Additionally, support for the program is provided by the Arkansas Agriculture Department, Arkansas Department of Career Education, Arkansas Press Association, University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture and the USDA’s Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service and Rural Development.

