Senate Ag Committee’s Proposal for Budget Reconciliation, District Farm Families Announced and Much More

On this episode of the Arkansas AgCast, we explore how Brazil’s record corn crop might benefit U.S. farmers, highlight the eight district winners in the 78th annual Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program and break down new federal legislation impacting SNAP and farm safety net programs. We also cover the closure of Cargill’s Springdale turkey plant and the local response to support affected workers. Get all this and more on the state’s only weekly ag news program.