Unpacking the Senate and House Budget Reconciliation Proposals, USDA Relief for Livestock Producers and Much More

On this episode of Arkansas AgCast, we break down new USDA relief for livestock producers through the Emergency Livestock Relief Program for 2023 and 2024. If you received assistance through the Livestock Forage Disaster Program, you may be eligible for additional funds. We have the latest data from the June WASDE report and take a closer look at how federal budget reconciliation could shape ag spending priorities, and what it means for the farm bill process moving forward.