USDA Grant Allows Restoration of Hardwood Forests

The University of Arkansas at Monticello received a $3.7 million grant from USDA to restore bottomland hardwood forests in Arkansas. Hear more from Dr. Nana Tian, assistant professor of natural resources, about the aim of the project and how restoring forests can help develop and harness climate-smart commodities through restoration. Follow the link to learn more about the project and how to get involved. https://afrc.uada.edu/climate-smart-bottomlands/