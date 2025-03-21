Herrin Named Ag in the Classroom Outstanding Teacher of the Year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 21 – Jill Herrin, a fifth–and sixth–grade science teacher at Jacksonville Lighthouse Charter School in Pulaski County, has been named Arkansas Farm Bureau’s 2025 Ag in the Classroom Outstanding Teacher of the Year. She was recognized during a special surprise presentation at the school.

Farm Bureau established the award in 2006 to recognize teachers with exemplary programs integrating agricultural concepts into their non-agricultural curricula.

Herrin earned a Bachelor of Science in elementary education from Arkansas State University. She has also earned certificates from the Freight Farm Academy and Greenhand Farm Academy. She is certified as a police officer and a sniper/SWAT officer. Herrin also earned the Farm to School Garden of the Year from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.

"This honor is a testament to Ms. Herrin's unwavering dedication to inspiring young minds. As she represents Arkansas Lighthouse on this stage, we celebrate her achievements, knowing that the impact she makes today will resonate for generations to come," remarked LaShawnDa Noel, CEO of Jacksonville Lighthouse Charter School.

“She reminds us all that titles like Teacher of the Year, Best School in the State, or even Superintendent of the Year aren’t just dreams — they are goals within our reach when we work hard, stay dedicated and believe in the mission and vision of our district,” said Dr. Sarper Turker, superintendent for the Jacksonville Lighthouse Charter School.

While teaching science concepts like ecosystems, Herrin introduces hands-on activities such as planting seeds hydroponically and observing plant growth. This stimulates interest in sustainability and the science behind food production, demonstrating how this system uses water compared to traditional agricultural practices. Raising chickens from eggs teaches students the responsibility of feeding, cleaning, and observing growth and behavioral patterns. Aquaponics in the classroom helps students grasp the concept of a self-sustaining ecosystem.

As a recipient of the Outstanding Teacher of the Year award, Herrin will receive a scholarship to attend the 2025 National Ag in the Classroom Conference in Minneapolis, Minn., this summer, alongside a $1,000 cash prize and an iPad Air tablet.