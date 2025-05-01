A New Threat to Arkansas Strawberries, China Takes Hard Stance on U.S. Grain Imports and Much More

This week on the Arkansas AgCast, the EPA releases its long-awaited final insecticide strategy with key changes aimed at balancing species protection and farmer flexibility. We’ll break down what’s new and how industry leaders are responding. Plus, a destructive fungal disease is threatening Arkansas strawberry fields. Hear what experts are saying and how growers are adapting.

In global ag news, China makes it clear they won’t rely on U.S. grain imports anytime soon. And good news for summer travelers - E15 fuel is sticking around. Catch it here on the state’s only weekly ag news program, the Arkansas AgCast.