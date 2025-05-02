Delicious Strawberries: Holland Bottom Farm

Now a featured stop on the Arkansas Farm Trail, Holland Bottom Farm in Cabot has long been a favorite destination for strawberries. What started with just 10 acres and a cotton wagon in 1982 has grown into a thriving business, complete with a storefront featuring a variety of offerings. Tim and Leslie Odom take pride in the success they’ve built and feel blessed to work alongside their children, including their daughter Haley, who has expanded the farm’s digital presence.