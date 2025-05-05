2025 County Farm Families of the Year Announced
The Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program has announced its 2025 County Farm Families of the Year.
Since 1947, the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program has helped to recognize outstanding farm families throughout the state. The objectives of the Farm Family of the Year program are:
- To give recognition and encouragement to farm families who are doing an outstanding job on their farm and in their community;
- To recognize the importance of agriculture in the community and state; and
- To disseminate information on improved farm practices and management.
Selection criteria for the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year includes efficiency of production, conservation of energy and resources, leadership in agricultural and community affairs, home and farm improvement, and home and farm management. Farm Family of the Year participation is open to all counties and is voluntary. Each year participation varies, which is why there's not always a recipient for each county.
The county Farm Families of the Year are:
- Arkansas, North – Matthew and Sally Feilke, Stuttgart
- Arkansas, South – Eric and Jennifer Smith, Almyra
- Benton – The Harris family, Gravette
- Boone – Michael Watkins family, Harrison
- Bradley – Richard and Karen McDougald, Sumpter community
- Calhoun – Keith Gresham/Gresham family, Thornton
- Carroll – John Asbury family, Oak Grove
- Clark – Matt and Kim Wingfield, Okolona
- Clay – Casey and Jade Simpson, Rector
- Cleburne – G.L. and Angela Sutherland, Drasco
- Cleveland – Diana Watts, New Edinburg
- Columbia – Josh and Melissa Smith, Waldo
- Conway – Hill families, Springfield
- Craighead – Christian Family Farm, Cash
- Crawford – Brandon James, Mulberry
- Crittenden – Dusty Carlson, Marion
- Cross – Ryan and Chris McGruder, Wynne
- Desha – Randy, Kendall and Stella Cox, McGehee
- Drew – Chuck Hoover, Monticello
- Faulkner – Charlie Parsons and Sons, Vilonia
- Franklin – Cody Fox, Charleston, Charleston
- Fulton – Jason and Tricia Guffey family, Viola
- Garland – The Carl Hawthorne family, Hot Springs
- Grant – Blake and Emily Barnes, Sheridan
- Greene – Felty/Rowe families, Delaplaine
- Hempstead – Johnny and Priscilla Johnson, Hope
- Hot Spring – Benji and Kayla Cranford, Malvern
- Howard – Jared and Cathren Smith, Dierks
- Independence – Nathan, Kimberly, Kallie and Nash Crouch, Newark
- Izard – Ryan and Sabra Smith, Violet Hill
- Johnson – Mike Meek, Clarksville
- Lawrence – Richey and Doty families, Walnut Ridge
- Little River – Lockeby Farms, Ashdown
- Logan – Bruce and Laura Staton, Magazine
- Lonoke – Freeze and Summerside families, Keo
- Madison – Elmer and Mackenzie Robertson, Huntsville
- Mississippi – Dalton and Skiver Dilldine, Blytheville
- Monroe – R.P. George and family, Clarendon
- Montgomery – T.J. Wilson family, Mt. Ida
- Newton – Philip and Julie Campbell, Vendor
- Perry – Fred and Brandi Nutt, Bigelow
- Phillips – Brian Chastain, Poplar Bluff
- Poinsett – Joe, Wade and Will Drace, Tyronza
- Polk – Jimmy Morris, Cove
- Pope – Duffey and Kaylynn Rye, Russellville
- Prairie – Drew and Luke Mitchell families, Des Arc
- Pulaski – Tyler and Laura Beaudreau, Roland
- Randolph – Kent and Blake Bennett, Pocahontas
- Searcy – Adam and Briana Redman, Marshall
- Sebastian – Paul and Amy King, Huntington
- Sevier – Julian Dorse family, De Queen
- Sharp – Bryan and Mary Ellen Henley, Evening Shade
- St. Francis – Ryan Carey, Marion
- Stone – Tracy Verser family, Edgemont
- Van Buren – Clay and Chalet Gustafson, Bee Branch
- Washington – Randy, Dawna and Mack Spears, Fayetteville
- White – Brandon and Lauren Martin, Judsonia
- Woodruff – William Brant and Jessica Burkett, Wynne
- Yell – Michelle and Steven Blankenship, Ola
The families will be visited by a set of judges to determine eight District Farm Families of the Year, which will be announced June 9. The Arkansas Farm Family of the Year will be announced in December at the Farm Family of the Year luncheon, who then represent Arkansas at the Southeastern Expo Farmer of the Year event in Georgia. Arkansas has had three Southeast Farmer of the Year winners, Brian and Nan Kirksey of Clark County in 2008, Wildy Family Farms of Mississippi County in 2016 and the Cobb, Lyerly and Owen Family/Partnership of Craighead County in 2023.
Sponsors of the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program are Arkansas Farm Bureau, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas and the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas. Additionally, support for the program is provided by the Arkansas Agriculture Department, Arkansas Department of Career Education, Arkansas Press Association, University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture and the USDA’s Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service and Rural Development.
Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization of more than 180,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.
