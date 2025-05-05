2025 County Farm Families of the Year Announced

The Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program has announced its 2025 County Farm Families of the Year.

Since 1947, the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program has helped to recognize outstanding farm families throughout the state. The objectives of the Farm Family of the Year program are:

To give recognition and encouragement to farm families who are doing an outstanding job on their farm and in their community;

To recognize the importance of agriculture in the community and state; and

To disseminate information on improved farm practices and management.

Selection criteria for the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year includes efficiency of production, conservation of energy and resources, leadership in agricultural and community affairs, home and farm improvement, and home and farm management. Farm Family of the Year participation is open to all counties and is voluntary. Each year participation varies, which is why there's not always a recipient for each county.

The county Farm Families of the Year are:

Arkansas, North – Matthew and Sally Feilke, Stuttgart

Arkansas, South – Eric and Jennifer Smith, Almyra

Benton – The Harris family, Gravette

Boone – Michael Watkins family, Harrison

Bradley – Richard and Karen McDougald, Sumpter community

Calhoun – Keith Gresham/Gresham family, Thornton

Carroll – John Asbury family, Oak Grove

Clark – Matt and Kim Wingfield, Okolona

Clay – Casey and Jade Simpson, Rector

Cleburne – G.L. and Angela Sutherland, Drasco

Cleveland – Diana Watts, New Edinburg

Columbia – Josh and Melissa Smith, Waldo

Conway – Hill families, Springfield

Craighead – Christian Family Farm, Cash

Crawford – Brandon James, Mulberry

Crittenden – Dusty Carlson, Marion

Cross – Ryan and Chris McGruder, Wynne

Desha – Randy, Kendall and Stella Cox, McGehee

Drew – Chuck Hoover, Monticello

Faulkner – Charlie Parsons and Sons, Vilonia

Franklin – Cody Fox, Charleston, Charleston

Fulton – Jason and Tricia Guffey family, Viola

Garland – The Carl Hawthorne family, Hot Springs

Grant – Blake and Emily Barnes, Sheridan

Greene – Felty/Rowe families, Delaplaine

Hempstead – Johnny and Priscilla Johnson, Hope

Hot Spring – Benji and Kayla Cranford, Malvern

Howard – Jared and Cathren Smith, Dierks

Independence – Nathan, Kimberly, Kallie and Nash Crouch, Newark

Izard – Ryan and Sabra Smith, Violet Hill

Johnson – Mike Meek, Clarksville

Lawrence – Richey and Doty families, Walnut Ridge

Little River – Lockeby Farms, Ashdown

Logan – Bruce and Laura Staton, Magazine

Lonoke – Freeze and Summerside families, Keo

Madison – Elmer and Mackenzie Robertson, Huntsville

Mississippi – Dalton and Skiver Dilldine, Blytheville

Monroe – R.P. George and family, Clarendon

Montgomery – T.J. Wilson family, Mt. Ida

Newton – Philip and Julie Campbell, Vendor

Perry – Fred and Brandi Nutt, Bigelow

Phillips – Brian Chastain, Poplar Bluff

Poinsett – Joe, Wade and Will Drace, Tyronza

Polk – Jimmy Morris, Cove

Pope – Duffey and Kaylynn Rye, Russellville

Prairie – Drew and Luke Mitchell families, Des Arc

Pulaski – Tyler and Laura Beaudreau, Roland

Randolph – Kent and Blake Bennett, Pocahontas

Searcy – Adam and Briana Redman, Marshall

Sebastian – Paul and Amy King, Huntington

Sevier – Julian Dorse family, De Queen

Sharp – Bryan and Mary Ellen Henley, Evening Shade

St. Francis – Ryan Carey, Marion

Stone – Tracy Verser family, Edgemont

Van Buren – Clay and Chalet Gustafson, Bee Branch

Washington – Randy, Dawna and Mack Spears, Fayetteville

White – Brandon and Lauren Martin, Judsonia

Woodruff – William Brant and Jessica Burkett, Wynne

Yell – Michelle and Steven Blankenship, Ola

The families will be visited by a set of judges to determine eight District Farm Families of the Year, which will be announced June 9. The Arkansas Farm Family of the Year will be announced in December at the Farm Family of the Year luncheon, who then represent Arkansas at the Southeastern Expo Farmer of the Year event in Georgia. Arkansas has had three Southeast Farmer of the Year winners, Brian and Nan Kirksey of Clark County in 2008, Wildy Family Farms of Mississippi County in 2016 and the Cobb, Lyerly and Owen Family/Partnership of Craighead County in 2023.

Sponsors of the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program are Arkansas Farm Bureau, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas and the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas. Additionally, support for the program is provided by the Arkansas Agriculture Department, Arkansas Department of Career Education, Arkansas Press Association, University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture and the USDA’s Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service and Rural Development.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization of more than 180,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

# # #

Steve Eddington

(501) 228-1383

steve.eddington@arfb.com

Jason Brown

(501) 891-1475

jason.brown@arfb.com