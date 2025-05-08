Changes to FSA Loan Approvals, Two Arkansas Appointments at USDA and Much More

On this episode of the Arkansas AgCast, we unpack several developments that could have a big impact on Arkansas agriculture. We break down an additional federal review for certain Farm Service Agency loans, which is raising concerns among farmers and lawmakers alike. We also examine how escalating tariffs are threatening ag exports. We look at the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting and what the uncertain interest rate outlook could mean for farmers and rural businesses. Plus, we spotlight two new Arkansas appointments to key USDA leadership roles. It’s a packed episode with news for farmers and ranchers across Arkansas.