Roughly 6,500 feral hogs were removed from Arkansas lands in 2024. However, they continue to be a problem for farmers. Since the creation of the Arkansas Feral Hog Eradication Task Force in 2017, partners continue to work on reducing the feral hog population. For more information on support and available resources visit https://agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture-services/feral-hog/.