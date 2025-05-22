Budget Reconciliation Could Spell Relief for Farmers

ArFB’s team of economists recently released an Ag Insider outlining the budget reconciliation process currently underway in Congress. The goal of this process is to address the outdated risk management tools in the current farm bill while Congress works to draft new legislation. Hear how this process could provide relief to farmers now, and why one farmer says this could be his last year on the farm without some sort of help. See the full Ag Insider here: https://tr.ee/ijOgnX.