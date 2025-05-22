USDA’s New “Farmers First” Policy, Wet Weather Changes Planting Intentions and Much More

On this episode of the Arkansas AgCast, we break down Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins’ new “Farmers First” policy agenda aimed at revitalizing small family farms. We also look at how wet weather is disrupting Arkansas’ rice planting season and what it means for crop insurance. Plus, we unpack President Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” that just passed the House, covering tax cuts, farm program reforms, and controversial changes to SNAP. And finally, we clarify some buzz around Arkansas’ farm income outlook, which is trending up, but not for the reasons you might think.