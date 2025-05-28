Arkansas Farm Bureau Selects Summer Interns

LITTLE ROCK — Two students have joined Arkansas Farm Bureau as summer interns, gaining hands-on experience while advancing their professional skills. Through the internship program, they will support the organization’s advocacy work for the state’s largest industry, agriculture, and rural communities. The program offers the opportunity to see how Farm Bureau serves as a voice for farmers and ranchers at the local, state and national levels.

Madi Dains, native of the Dallas area, will work within three areas: Commodities and Regulatory Affairs, Organization and Member Programs, and Public Affairs and Government Relations. Dains is a senior studying agricultural leadership and communication at the University of Arkansas.

“I’m honored to be part of an organization that plays such a vital role in advocating for Arkansas’ agriculture industry. It’s exciting to contribute to efforts that truly make a difference for our farmers, ranchers and rural communities,” said Dains.

Julia DeSalvo, native of Center Ridge, Arkansas, will work within the organization’s Public Relations Department. DeSalvo is a junior at Southern Arkansas University, studying agriculture business, where she serves as vice president of Collegiate Farm Bureau.

“The chance to work with Arkansas Farm Bureau is a dream come true,” said DeSalvo. “I’m excited to combine my passion for Arkansas agriculture with the advocacy efforts of the organization.”

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization of more than 180,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

Steve Eddington

(501) 228-1383

steve.eddington@arfb.com

Jason Brown

(501) 891-1475

jason.brown@arfb.com