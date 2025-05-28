Preliminary Numbers Show Significant Crop Damage from Floods

After a very wet spring, preliminary estimates from the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture indicate nearly $79 million in crop-related flood damage in Arkansas. Of the more than 800,000 acres planted in early April, 31% was reported as flooded. Rice accounted for 46% of those flooded acres. Extension rice agronomist Jarrod Hardke explains we are at a critical point in the planting season as the success of this year’s crop hangs in the balance. For more details on exact numbers visit https://www.uaex.uada.edu/media-resources/news/2025/april/04-15-2025-ark-flood-damage-crops.aspx.





