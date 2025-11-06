Turtle Island | Growing for the Community

Growing up in a family that included sharecroppers, Gabe El-Bey and Dena Patterson never imagined they would one day be growing food of their own. Five years ago, they founded Turtle Island, a local food source for their South Little Rock community. Today, they continue to expand adding more acreage, a greenhouse and education workshops working hard to serve their community and fight food insecurity. Recently, they hosted a fall festival to engage and educate the community on the importance of agriculture and sustainability.