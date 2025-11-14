AgCast Deep Dive: Dr. Calvin White Jr.

On this Deep Dive edition of the Arkansas AgCast, we sit down with Dr. Calvin White Jr., provost and executive vice chancellor at Arkansas State University, on location during the Catalyst event in Jonesboro. We discuss how Arkansas agriculture is evolving, its impact on rural communities and how collaboration can strengthen the industry for all Arkansans. Dr. White shares insights on the university’s role innovation, rural revitalization and preparing the next generation of ag leaders through initiatives like A-State’s new College of Veterinary Medicine.