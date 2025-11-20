Arkansas Farm Bureau Sets 91st Annual Convention

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 20 – Farm and ranch leaders from across the state will gather Dec. 3–5 for Arkansas Farm Bureau’s 91st annual convention at the Hot Springs Convention Center. The event is expected to draw over 1,000 farmers and ranchers and will feature keynote addresses by ArFB President Dan Wright, Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas President and CEO Buddy Hasten, and former Navy SEAL and professional football player Clint Bruce.

The convention offers professional development and learning opportunities for ArFB members with workshops covering property rights, drone regulations, tax changes, mental health, livestock marketing and more.

ArFB’s convention includes the largest agriculture trade show in Arkansas, with more than 180 vendors and projects. The trade show is open to the public. It features a farmer’s market with vendors selling products made and grown in Arkansas, including animal protein, produce, pecans, honey, jellies, baked goods, crafts, seasonings and other items.

An Ag Mechanics Show returns to the ArFB trade show floor. It showcases work from Arkansas high school students and promotes skill development in the design, fabrication, and construction of farm, ranch, and recreational equipment.

ArFB’s annual business session, where voting delegates define the organization’s policy positions on items of importance to members, concludes the event. The delegate body also elects the organization’s president, vice president and members of its state board of directors.

“Our annual convention gives Farm Bureau members a chance to fellowship together, share knowledge, and recognize the progress we’re making in Arkansas agriculture,” said ArFB President Dan Wright. “My hope is that our members see how strongly we’re committed to strengthening agriculture and rural communities across Arkansas.”

Awards will be presented to county Farm Bureaus for their work in support of the organization’s agricultural advocacy and membership efforts. ArFB will present the Women’s Leadership Award along with the Stanley E. Reed Leadership Award, given annually to an active ArFB member, 36–45 years old, for outstanding leadership within their county Farm Bureau and community.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization with more than 170,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

# # #

Steve Eddington

(501) 228-1383

steve.eddington@arfb.com

or

Jason Brown

(501) 891-1475

jason.brown@arfb.com