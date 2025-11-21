73rd Annual Purple Circle Honors 167

BENTON, Ark. — The Purple Circle Club inducted 167 students, representing more than 225 awards, at a celebration in Benton. The Purple Circle Club startedin 1953 to recognize youth exhibitors achieving championship honors with livestock projects at the Arkansas State Fair.

Arkansas Power and Light Company, now known as Entergy Arkansas, sponsored the event for 54 years until Arkansas Farm Bureau (ArFB) took over the lead role coordinating the program in 2005. There were 38 inductees in the inaugural Purple Circle Club class of 1953.

“Every year, these students remind us true success isn’t just earned in the show ring, but it’s rooted in character, perseverance and the daily commitment of raising livestock,” said Dan Wright, ArFB President. “We’re grateful for the chance to champion their journey in the agriculture industry.”

Students recognized at the ceremony competed in these categories: Breeding Cattle, Commercial Steers/Heifers, Dairy Cattle, Showmanship, Goats, Lambs, Sheep, Rabbits, Poultry and Swine.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization with more than 170,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

