Arkansas Farm Bureau issues statement concerning the efforts to pass Continuing Resolution language in the U.S. Senate.

"We are disappointed the U.S. Senate has not yet passed a continuing resolution to end this government shutdown.

"Farmers and ranchers count on and need access to USDA and other government resources. We are in the midst of an economic crisis in agriculture, and shutting down the government is another layer of difficulty and challenges they face.

"We thank Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton for realizing the problems this brings to Arkansas’s largest industry and voting for the continuing resolution."