H-2A Wage System Changes, Mounting Financial Pressure for Fruit and Vegetable Farmers and Much More

On this episode of the Arkansas AgCast, timber landowners across the South face new hurdles as buyers tighten contract terms to comply with Europe’s deforestation rules. Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Labor has finalized sweeping changes to the H-2A farmworker wage system, a move that could lower labor costs for farmers.



We also take a closer look at the specialty crop industry, where rising input costs, labor shortages, and limited safety nets are putting farmers under mounting financial strain. And finally, signs of new federal aid for farmers emerge as the U.S. administration considers billions to offset trade losses with China.