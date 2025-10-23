Brazil’s Record-Setting Row Crops, Argentinian Beef Imports and Much More

On this week’s Arkansas AgCast, we take a closer look at Brazil’s fast-moving 2025–26 planting season, where record soybean and corn acreage could reshape global markets. We have the details on a new University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture two-part webinar series to help row crop farmers improve their cost-management strategies for the coming season. Finally, we break down the reaction from U.S. cattle producers after President Donald Trump floated the idea of importing Argentinian beef to lower consumer prices, a proposal that sent shockwaves through cattle markets.



