Doing the Math on Updated Reference Prices, Have Yourself a Merry Soybean Harvest and Much More

On this episode of Arkansas AgCast, we break down major changes to farm bill commodity programs under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, including how reference price increases might pencil out. We also dive into the newly released “Make America Healthy Again” report, revising controversial health and agriculture recommendations. Finally, we look at how late the Arkansas soybean harvest will be, and what it means for yields and markets.



College Pick ‘Em: https://fantasy.espn.com/games/college-football-pickem-2025/group?id=d114c024-6b65-4704-bf7d-7ef95119e0e0&joining=true